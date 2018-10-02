AfriForum condemns ‘Dros rape’, unit looking into two other cases

Lobby group AfriForum condemns Nicholas Ninow’s alleged rape of a minor at a Dros restaurant.

The group issued a statement expressing their horror over the alleged rape of a seven year old.

AfriForum’s Head of Community Safety, Ian Cameron said the the alleged act by Ninow was in glaring contrast to “the search for justice in a country that is devastated by violent crime and sexual crimes against women and children.”

He said AfriForum’s private prosecution unit was already involved in two other cases of sexual crimes against minors.

The 20-year-old Ninow, accused of raping a little girl in a Dros Silverton franchise last month, appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court earlier today for his bail application.

Scores of people were outside the court in the morning calling for the accused’s bail to be denied.

