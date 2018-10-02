‘Its not in his nature,’ social media split on ‘Dros rapist’

Screenshots of comments made in defence of a 20-year-old man accused of raping a seven-year-old at a Silverton franchise have surfaced.

The four photos sparked an online debate on social media as they seem to paint the accused as a victim.

In one of the pictures, the user said: “Stop the f***ing bus right here… in the first place I don’t think he would have raped a 6-year-old black girl… We know how to [respect] [ourselves] and second… its once in [an] orange moon that you hear a white raped a child but wtf about when all you f***ers rape, kill and rob hundreds of people daily?… you all must shut the f*** up … sit the f*** down and feel the frustration we feel.”

The second image by @Kim_Seymours on Twitter said: “I dunno hey, I think the Dros rape guy was framed. DNA tests and things will reveal the truth. I could be wrong, but also it’s not in our culture to rape little girls.”

@FLWhitehorn tweeted: “For all we know the man had some mental [breakdown]. Ridiculous that he was assaulted.”

The last of the screenshots was by @Leigh_JohnsonSA who replied to a comment on twitter by saying: ” The you I refer to, as I said, is the you culture in general. Looting. Stealing. Rioting. Necklacing. All from the heart of the townships everyday. Now what you have to say? What about the child muti murders? You wanna freak out about one white rapist? Are you having Christmas?”

Many on social media where not happy about the comments.

What's wrong with these people? Why are they like this? What must you be made of to carry such evil in your heart that you'd protect a person who violently took the innocence of a helpless 6 year old child instead of the victim? — #EFFturns5 (@Themba8703) October 1, 2018

Only now does @jasmin_04 feel bothered and the need to say something. Not when after a 6 year old child was raped. Simply because the perpetrator is white. I wonder what kind of matter are you people made of to harbour such evil and hate in your hearts. — #EFFturns5 (@Themba8703) October 1, 2018

I don't agree with what those posts say at all. If myself and 20 other white people say that we think the rapist did a horrible thing, would you judge whites sane again? If black people said similar things, can I then say all black people are insane? No I can't. And I won't. — dee-d-_-b (@deedubplays) September 29, 2018

The fact that in all of what she said you thought of playing the "not all of us are like that" card just proves her point! — SomeoneYouUsedToKnow (@SomeoneYouUsed8) September 30, 2018

Most of them r craze from young ages like this boy for e.g pic.twitter.com/Ry0QPk7oTD — Chauke (@CollenThipe) October 1, 2018

The 20-year-old accused of raping the child appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday covering his face, wearing a grey sweater.

Political parties among scores of people were outside the court, where the accused was appearing for his bail application.

The matter was postponed to November 1 for further investigation.

The accused allegedly targeted the seven-year-old girl and forced her into a cubicle. A naked video of him with images circulated on social media last week.

The accused also claimed he was assaulted by members of the Silverton police station who kicked him in the eye after they told him to do push-ups. He also claimed to be assaulted with open hands and a belt by the same police, his lawyer argued in court.

He is alleged to have preyed on the little girl, followed her, and dragged her into cubicle.

