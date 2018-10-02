Nicholas Ninow not in leg irons while Zuma’s son had to be

Earlier today the 20-year-old, Nicholas Ninow, accused of raping a little girl in a Dros Silverton franchise last month appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court for his bail application.

Scores of people were outside the court first thing in the morning calling for the accused’s bail to be denied.

While the focus of the trial has mostly been on his identity and the outcome of today’s hearing, there are a few other things we noticed about today’s proceedings and the demonstrations outside.

President of the ANC Women’s League and Minister in the Presidency for Women Bathabile Dlamini was absent.

When asked about her whereabouts, the ANC’s national spokesperson, Pule Mabe had no answers.

Aooooo @XoliMngambi please don’t do that to Pule Mabe asking that question of Bathabile Dlamini’s whereabouts. He is fumbling. Feel sorry for him. ???????? #DrosRape #DROS #DrosRapist — ???????? (@nthabs5) October 2, 2018

The accused had a hoodie lying in wait to hide his face

Prior to the judge’s ruling that allowed the media a window to photograph the accused, before and shortly after the proceeding, the accused comfortably showed his face. According to reporters who were at the proceedings, he was able to make a quick escape and retrieve a hoodie which he then used to hide his face during the entire hearing.

Children showed up to form part of the crowd.

It is very rare that we see children as young as seven years old ever involved in any kind of protest action but today they were out in their numbers holding up signs featuring messages such as: “Don’t take my future away, I am a 7 year old! Down with the rapist”, “don’t rape our sisters”, and “don’t hurt us”.

Even children have come to show support at the #DrosRapist bail application. Many ate calling for the suspect to be denied bail. @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/ZRnuz4EoD2 — Rorisang Kgosana (@therealrorisang) October 2, 2018

The accused was not restrained

This fact has become a hot-button issue, prompting social media users to draw comparisons between various cases that make it seem as though restraints are reserved for black defendants only.

#DrosRape he was fighting for free higher education but they chained him, how is the Dros rapist not chained? He raped a 6 yr old in one of the public toilets …. pic.twitter.com/fFWTbB6mzU — Nonhlanhla???? (@Tshinaki_) October 2, 2018

According to criminal lawyer Neo Madlala there are very few circumstances under which a defendant can appear in court without restraints before they are granted bail.

When former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court earlier this year, he was controversially placed in leg irons despite not being a flight risk after voluntarily handing himself in to authorities.

“If the accused is still a prisoner appearing before they have been granted bail, they would ordinarily be chained,” said Madlala.

Madlala could not list the exceptional circumstances under which defendants are allowed to appear without restraints.

