 
menu
South Africa 2.10.2018 09:57 am

Life imprisonment for KZN loan shark, murder masterminds

Yoshini Perumal
Narend Anandrai’s Mercedes SUV was riddled with bullets as he was exiting a driveway on the night he was killed.

Narend Anandrai’s Mercedes SUV was riddled with bullets as he was exiting a driveway on the night he was killed.

A former policeman and a businessman were allegedly part of a group of five suspects that conspired to kill a Bluff money lender.

The masterminds behind the murder of Bluff money lender Narend Anandrai, who was shot and killed while reversing out of the driveway of his attorney’s house in Havenside Drive in March 2014, were sentenced to life imprisonment at the Durban High Court last week.

Former policeman Dhanaseelan Manickam, 47, and businessman Rajendran Trevor Chetty, 48, were sentenced by Judge Peter John Olsen and were part of a group of five suspects who conspired to kill Anandrai, reports Rising Sun Chatsworth.

ALSO READ: Fourth suspect hands himself over for killing Polokwane businessman

The accused were implicated after self-confessed hitman Gregory Pillay pleaded guilty to shooting Anandrai.

Pillay was sentenced that year to 18 years imprisonment.

Veronica Rathilal, 48, Chatsworth attorney Jayshree Baijnath, 43, and businesswoman Shana Mangroo, 48, were each acquitted due to there not being enough evidence to convict them.

Anandrai’s Mercedes SUV was riddled with bullets as he was exiting Baijnath’s driveway on the night he was killed.

His vehicle exploded, trapping him inside.

Desperate attempts by eyewitnesses and residents from the area were in vain  since Anandrais’ exclusive Mercedes had bulletproof windows and a thumbprint access to open the vehicle.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Identity of Bedfordview murder victim killed in alleged hit confirmed 27.9.2018
Man fatally shot in Bedfordview by gun-wielding bikers 25.9.2018
PE man jailed for life for rape of mentally disabled woman 16.11.2017

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.