Life imprisonment for KZN loan shark, murder masterminds

The masterminds behind the murder of Bluff money lender Narend Anandrai, who was shot and killed while reversing out of the driveway of his attorney’s house in Havenside Drive in March 2014, were sentenced to life imprisonment at the Durban High Court last week.

Former policeman Dhanaseelan Manickam, 47, and businessman Rajendran Trevor Chetty, 48, were sentenced by Judge Peter John Olsen and were part of a group of five suspects who conspired to kill Anandrai, reports Rising Sun Chatsworth.

The accused were implicated after self-confessed hitman Gregory Pillay pleaded guilty to shooting Anandrai.

Pillay was sentenced that year to 18 years imprisonment. Veronica Rathilal, 48, Chatsworth attorney Jayshree Baijnath, 43, and businesswoman Shana Mangroo, 48, were each acquitted due to there not being enough evidence to convict them. Anandrai’s Mercedes SUV was riddled with bullets as he was exiting Baijnath’s driveway on the night he was killed. His vehicle exploded, trapping him inside. Desperate attempts by eyewitnesses and residents from the area were in vain since Anandrais’ exclusive Mercedes had bulletproof windows and a thumbprint access to open the vehicle.

