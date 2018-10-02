 
menu
South Africa 2.10.2018 09:04 am

WATCH: Organisations descend on Pretoria court ahead of Dros ‘rapist’ appearance

Citizen reporter
Children also gathered outside the court to protest the rape. Image: Twitter/@matshili_R

Children also gathered outside the court to protest the rape. Image: Twitter/@matshili_R

Crowds of organisations and members of the community are gathering outside the court to protest the horrific rape of a six-year-old girl.

Various social and political organisations have already begun to gather outside the Pretoria Magistrate’s court, ahead of the Dros rape suspect’s appearance.

The 20-year-old man is facing four charges, including rape and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

ALSO READ: Road closures ahead of Dros rape suspect court appearance

The ANC Youth League Tshwane regional chairperson Lesego Makhubela, Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga, and members of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have begun to show their support for the rape victim’s family.

Image: Jacques Nelles

#TotalShutdown members, as well as protesters, are also gathering outside the court.

Perhaps the most moving demonstration thus far is a group of children outside the court that were seen holding posters saying: “Don’t hurt us”.

The suspect is expected to apply for bail in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court today.

The suspect, 20, is a former Hoërskool Die Wilgers pupil and believed to live in Lynnwood, Pretoria.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.