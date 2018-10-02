WATCH: Organisations descend on Pretoria court ahead of Dros ‘rapist’ appearance

Various social and political organisations have already begun to gather outside the Pretoria Magistrate’s court, ahead of the Dros rape suspect’s appearance.

The 20-year-old man is facing four charges, including rape and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

ALSO READ: Road closures ahead of Dros rape suspect court appearance

The ANC Youth League Tshwane regional chairperson Lesego Makhubela, Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga, and members of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have begun to show their support for the rape victim’s family.

Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga speaks outside the Magistrates court ahead of #Dros rape case. pic.twitter.com/CubTpuSH55 — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) October 2, 2018

Various organisations have arrived outside the Pretoria magistrate court #DrosRapist #Dros pic.twitter.com/unISWEkRyq — Pretoria Rekord (@RekordNewspaper) October 2, 2018

#TotalShutdown members, as well as protesters, are also gathering outside the court.

Perhaps the most moving demonstration thus far is a group of children outside the court that were seen holding posters saying: “Don’t hurt us”.

Children hold up placards against rape outside the Pretoria magistrate court #DrosRapist #Dros pic.twitter.com/Dthk0xdfFi — Pretoria Rekord (@RekordNewspaper) October 2, 2018

The suspect is expected to apply for bail in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court today.

The suspect, 20, is a former Hoërskool Die Wilgers pupil and believed to live in Lynnwood, Pretoria.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.