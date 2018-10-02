Emotional Midvaal DA mayor must go after assault – ANC

Midvaal Zonal ANC said they wanted the removal of DA mayor Bongani Baloyi, who was too emotional to lead them on an executive level.

This comes after the two parties met in court yesterday at the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court on the case of assault that took place on September 1 between Baloyi and an ANC member.

The case was provisionally withdrawn to allow for further investigation.

Midvaal Zonal’s ANC chairperson Tefo Molakeng said the Arbor Day event was meant to engage with residents of Savannah City, but the mayor had turned up with DA supporters and tried to turn it into a political event.

Molakeng said community members belonging to the ANC had tried to stop Baloyi, which led to the assault.

He said although they were not clear on what happened after their member was assaulted, they were calling on the mayor to step down from his post because the community could no longer trust him.

“How can you trust a mayor who is going to beat you anywhere if you don’t agree with him on issues? He is too emotional and he had proven that in the assault of our member,” said Molakeng.

But Baloyi hit back at these claims late yesterday.

“I found it a bit strange and disappointing that it [the case] was provisionally withdrawn because there was sufficient evidence.

“However, I accept the decision made by the court and I will do my part to assist the investigators.”

The Midvaal general secretary, Philly Lufhugu, added that the party was working on mobilising the community to take part in a “vote of no-confidence’ against the mayor “who cannot be trusted by the community”.

Attempts to reach the Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Phindi Louw, were unsuccessful.

