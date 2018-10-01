UPDATE: 88 injured in separate bus crashes in KZN

About 88 people were left injured following two separate bus crashes in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province today.

The Netcare 911 paramedic service said it responded to a collision on an unnamed road in Dumezulu on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a bus lost control resulting in a rollover. A total of thirty nine people sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious,” the paramedic service said.

“A helicopter Air Ambulance was called to airlift the most serious patients. All the injured were treated on scene and transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment.”

Later in the afternoon, the ER24 paramedic service reported that 49 people were left injured when two buses collided on the R617 at Mpophomeni, about 28 kilometres from Pietermaritzburg.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene they found one bus had crashed into the side of another and passengers had already exited the two vehicles.

“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that approximately 49 patients had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious,” ER24 said.

“The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported by various services to nearby hospitals for further treatment.”

Police were called to both scenes to investigated the circumstances surrounding the crashes.

– African News Agency (ANA)

