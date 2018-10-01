Two buses collide in KwaZulu-Natal, 49 injured

About 49 people were left injured when two buses collided today on the R617 at Mpophomeni, about 28 kilometres from Pietermaritzburg, the ER24 paramedic service said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene they found one bus had crashed into the side of another and passengers had already exited the two vehicles.

“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that approximately 49 patients had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious,” ER24 said.

“The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported by various services to nearby hospitals for further treatment.”

Police were on the scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

– African News Agency (ANA)

