Cape Town dam levels improve for another week running

The City of Cape Town today announced dam levels had improved from 74 to 75.9 percent of storage capacity over the past week, following recent good rains.

In a statement, the City said the average water consumption for the past week was up slightly from 511 million litres per day to 520 million litres per day.

Water restrictions and tariffs have been lowered from Level 6b to Level 5 from October 1, due to the encouraging dam recovery and water saving efforts by Capetonians.

“This is an interim measure to provide some relief to the City of Cape Town’s customers. Level 6b restrictions and Level 6 tariffs were there to cater to an extreme situation. The situation has changed materially due to good rainfall, the solid recovery of Cape Town’s dams and the great conservation efforts by residents and businesses,” the statement said.

“Normally, the national government makes its determination on the water situation going forward in December. The City, however, believes that it is unfair to wait until December to make an announcement about water restrictions as this will lead to our customers having to pay the highest tariff for an unnecessarily long period of time.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

