South Africa 1.10.2018 04:43 pm

Parliament’s Ntuthuzelo Vanara appointed SABC head of legal

ANA
Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara. Picture: Facebook

He was the evidence leader in the parliamentary inquiries into the affairs of the SABC and Eskom.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) today announced the appointment of Ntuthuzelo Vanara as head of the broadcaster’s legal services.

“I am pleased to welcome Advocate Vanara to the SABC. His appointment is in line with the SABC’s commitment to ensuring stability at senior management level,” SABC group chief executive Madoda Mxakwe said in a statement.

“Advocate Vanara will be instrumental in driving and ensuring adherence to governance procedures and the promotion of a culture of accountability in the public broadcaster.”  

Vanara’s resignation from parliament as senior manager of Legal and Constitutional Services was announced in August. 

Vanara, in an affidavit to parliament’s joint committee on ethics, accused former state security minister Bongani Bongo of offering him a bribe to step down as evidence leader to stall the Eskom inquiry.

Bongo was stripped of his ministerial post during the February cabinet reshuffle, but still holds his parliamentary seat. 

African News Agency (ANA)

