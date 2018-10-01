 
South Africa 1.10.2018 02:18 pm

French prime minister to visit South Africa

ANA
French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe. Picture: Gouvernement.fr

He is expected to visit Robben Island and plant a tree in memory of former president Nelson Mandela.

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe will pay an official visit to South Africa this week and hold talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa, the French embassy said on Monday.

Philippe will meet with Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza on Thursday for talks on shared economic and international interest and preside over the signing of a number of bilateral agreements.

Later on Thursday, he will address the South African French Business Forum in Johannesburg and meet with South African investors to brief them on changes in France where President Emmanuel Macron is implementing pro-business reforms and seeking to make the labour market more flexible.

Philippe will then travel to Cape Town and hand over the digitised sound archives of the Rivonia Trial, which were restored by the French National Audiovisual Institute, to South African authorities. He will also visit Robben Island and plant a tree in memory of former president Nelson Mandela, who was incarcerated on the former penal colony for most of his 27 years in jail as a political prisoner.

