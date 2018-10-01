KZN teacher accused of sexual misconduct granted bail

The sexual misconduct case against a former Veldenvlei Primary School support staff employee has been postponed to November 1 for further investigation, reports Zululand Observer.

He appeared in the Richards Bay Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, where he was granted R1,000 bail and ordered to leave town.

It is believed that he will stay with family in Durban.

He faces seven counts of sexual misconduct and it is understood that he is expected to plead guilty, but not necessarily on all counts.

The Zululand Observer broke the story in August, after it was revealed that the man, employed by the School Governing Body as an assistant computer teacher, had been implicated in sexual misconduct with seven boys.

Meanwhile, a major public outcry erupted on social media after a photo of the accused was posted on Facebook last week.

It was accompanied by a post which revealed his identity, the charges he faces and the outcome of his bail application.

The post, which included the hashtags #protectourkids and #showarapist, went viral and generated huge national interest in the wake of a 21-year-old man who has been accused of allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in a bathroom at Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria.

