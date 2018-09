Netcare 911 paramedics responded at 4.20pm to reports of a car crash on the R553 heading towards Sebokeng, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that a man had sustained fatal injuries when the car he was travelling in veered off the road and rolled. Local authorities were on the scene to investigate, he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

