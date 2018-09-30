Mobile crane plunges into river in George

A 14-wheeler mobile crane plunged into the Malgas River at Blanco, just after 4pm on Sunday afternoon, reports the George Herald.

The truck was coming down the Outeniqua Pass when a tyre burst and the driver lost control in the twisty section at the bottom of the pass just before the Malgas River.

From the tyre marks on the road it seems as if the tyre burst happened 150m from the point where he careered off the road into the river after hitting the metal guard rails on the oncoming side of the road.

Leighton Scheepers, who was playing in the park across the river in Blanco, said he heard the tyre burst and looked up and saw the truck picking up speed while the brakes were screeching.

The driver was alone and was taken to George Mediclinic with serious head and leg injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident as the N12 road leaving George appeared to have been empty, said another eyewitness.

Watch a video below:

