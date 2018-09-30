Suspected drug dealer arrested in PE with Mandrax worth over R1.5m

South African Police Service (SAPS) officers from various units in Port Elizabeth have arrested a man after he was found in possession of Mandrax tablets worth well over R1.5 million, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.

It was alleged that at about 5am on Sunday morning, the provincial organised crime investigation unit, crime intelligence, and Kabega Park SAPS members swooped on a house in Begonia Street in Linton Grange, Port Elizabeth, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

Acting on information received, a search warrant was obtained and the house was searched. A total of 26,000 Mandrax tablets were found in a suitcase and in two sports bags in a flatlet adjoining the house.

A 49-year-old man was arrested and detained on a charge of dealing in drugs. The estimated street value of the drugs was R1.560 million. The suspect would appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Naidu said.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga applauded the arrest, saying that arresting “these [drug] peddlers is important, but we cannot overlook the even greater need to arrest and shut down the manufacturers and suppliers. We, the SAPS, will continue in our endeavours to cripple the drug trade that is destroying the lives of innocent young people”.

– African News Agency (ANA)

