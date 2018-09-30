Murder suspect apprehended by community members in Eastern Cape

Community members in Willowvale chased and apprehended an alleged murderer before handing him over to police, Eastern Cape SAPS on Sunday.

Willowvale police arrested a 32-year-old man for the alleged murder of a 39-year-old man, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

It was alleged that the 39-year-old man was “walking with a woman” around 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon at Lubhongo locality, Rhamra village, Willowvale, he said.

“The two came across the 32-year-old man who demanded to speak to the woman. The woman refused to speak to him. The 32-year-old man [allegedly] drew his knife and fatally stabbed the 39-year-old man. It is not clear at this point in time if the deceased was the boyfriend to the woman. It is also not known if the suspect was the boyfriend of the woman.

“Members of the community chased the suspect and apprehended him. Police were called and they rushed to the scene. The suspect was handed over to the Willowvale police and he has been charged with murder,” Manatha said.

Butterworth policing cluster commander Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu thanked the community for their continued assistance in the fight against crime, as they did not take the law into their own own hands and handed the suspect to police. The suspect was due to appear in the Willowvale Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a murder charge, Manatha said.

– African News Agency (ANA)