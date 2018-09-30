 
South Africa 30.9.2018 11:11 am

Four dead, one critical as car burns after KZN South Coast crash

ANA
The crash in which four people died, and one was critically injured. Image: Netcare911

A car burst into flames after it and a bakkie collided head-on.

Four people died and one was critically injured when a car burst into flames after colliding head-on with a bakkie in Leisure Bay, Port Edward on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast on Saturday night, paramedics said.

The car burst into flames after the collision. Image: Netcare911

Netcare 911 paramedics responded just after 9.30pm to reports of a serious collision on the R61 in Leisure Bay, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said on Sunday.

Reports from the scene indicated that a car and a bakkie were involved in a head-on collision, resulting in the car bursting into flames.

“Sadly, four people were declared deceased on the scene. Another patient was found in a critical condition and required advanced life support intervention. Once stabilised by a Med-Evac paramedic, the patient was transported by Netcare 911 ambulance to hospital for further treatment,” Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

