14 injured in KZN South minibus taxi, bakkie crash

Fourteen people were injured, some seriously, when a minibus taxi and a bakkie collided in Izingolweni near Port Shepstone in Southern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 responded just before 3.30pm to reports of a collision on Nodalane Road, Izingolweni, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that a minibus taxi and a bakkie were involved in a collision. A total of 14 people sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The fire and rescue services had to use the jaws-of-life to free one of the occupants. All the patients were treated on the scene and transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment. All necessary authorities were on the scene to investigate, Herbst said.

