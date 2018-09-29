 
menu
South Africa 29.9.2018 06:45 pm

Westbury residents to protest again on Monday

Citizen reporter
Residents including children as young as 4 years old of Westbury block roads into the area following the killing of a woman yesterday in an alleged gang related incident, 28 September 2018. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Residents including children as young as 4 years old of Westbury block roads into the area following the killing of a woman yesterday in an alleged gang related incident, 28 September 2018. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Residents have postponed their demonstration to Monday, to mourn the deaths at the hands of alleged gang violence.

Residents of Westbury have committed to continue protesting until all corrupt police officials have been removed, reports EWN.

They temporarily suspended their protest to mourn the death of a 45-year-old woman, allegedly as a result of gang violence. The woman’s 10-year-old niece was also injured in the incident.

ALSO READ: Westbury community calls for army protection

They also wish to mourn the death of a man who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting outside Newclare Primary School in July. The man was in his car when a black vehicle of unknown make and model pulled up alongside him, firing 15 to 16 shots.

According to an eyewitness, the gunshot victim was in his car when a black vehicle of unknown make and model pulled up alongside him. In the audio provided, the eyewitness said the occupants opened fire on the man.

Residents are demanding that President Cyril Ramaphosa and Mayor Herman Mashaba visit and engage with the community the way former President Jacob Zuma did with the Eldorado Park community several years ago – before he sent in the army to protect residents.

Friday’s protest was sparked by the shooting death of the young mother in Steytler street, Newclare.

Two were arrested during the protest, with one out on bail and the other released in the care of a guardian, reports News24.

Police are continuing to monitor the area.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
MEC Nkosi-Malobane outraged over Westbury gangsterism 28.9.2018
MPs call for a shake-up at SAPS after R968m irregular expenditure 28.9.2018
Live ammunition fired during Westbury protest 28.9.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.