Westbury residents to protest again on Monday

Residents of Westbury have committed to continue protesting until all corrupt police officials have been removed, reports EWN.

They temporarily suspended their protest to mourn the death of a 45-year-old woman, allegedly as a result of gang violence. The woman’s 10-year-old niece was also injured in the incident.

They also wish to mourn the death of a man who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting outside Newclare Primary School in July. The man was in his car when a black vehicle of unknown make and model pulled up alongside him, firing 15 to 16 shots.

According to an eyewitness, the eyewitness said the occupants opened fire on the man.

Residents are demanding that President Cyril Ramaphosa and Mayor Herman Mashaba visit and engage with the community the way former President Jacob Zuma did with the Eldorado Park community several years ago – before he sent in the army to protect residents.

Friday’s protest was sparked by the shooting death of the young mother in Steytler street, Newclare.

Two were arrested during the protest, with one out on bail and the other released in the care of a guardian, reports News24.

Police are continuing to monitor the area.

