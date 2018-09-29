Three arrested for illegal firearms, car theft and kidnapping in Cape Town

Three people have been arrested for being in possession of illegal firearms, car theft, and kidnapping in two separate cases in Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Saturday.

“Efforts to disarm criminals in the Western Cape have landed three more suspects behind bars for being in possession of unlicensed firearms,” Lt-Col Andrè Traut said.

On Friday afternoon, members of SAPS Western Cape flying squad were in pursuit of a tracker signal of a stolen vehicle, which led them to a residence in Bishop Lavis.

The parts of the stolen vehicle were seized as well as a firearm without a serial number. Another vehicle on the premises, a VW Polo, was also confiscated for further testing, as were possibly stolen clothing items and perfume.

Two suspects in their 20s were arrested and were due to appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Monday, he said.

On Friday night, members of the same unit were tracking the cellphone signal of a person believed to have been kidnapped, which ended with the arrest of a male suspect in Elsies River for being in possession of a .38 special revolver.

He was due to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The kidnapped person was found unharmed and the circumstances were being investigated, Traut said.

