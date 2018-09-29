Three critically injured in Gauteng car, truck crash

Three people were critically injured when a car and a large truck collided on the M35 in Pretoria on Friday night, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded shortly after 8.30pm to reports of a serious collision on the Rooiwal road (M35), Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said on Sunday.

Reports from the scene indicated that a car and a large truck were involved in a collision. Three of the car occupants sustained critical injuries and required advanced life support intervention.

Fire and rescue services had to use the jaws-of-life to free the occupants. The patients were treated on the scene and transported to hospital for further assessment and care, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)