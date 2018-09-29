 
South Africa 29.9.2018 02:01 pm

Man airlifted to hospital after N3 car crash in Johannesburg

ANA

Reports from the scene indicated that the driver of a car lost control, resulting in the vehicle rolling several times before slamming into the Armco barrier.

A man was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after the car he was driving veered out of control on the N3 in Johannesburg and rolled several times before smashing into a barrier on Friday night, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 responded to reports of a serious collision on the N3 near Marlboro Drive at 8.25pm, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said on Saturday.

“The patient, a 25-year-old male, sustained serious injuries and required advanced life support intervention. Due to the severity of his injuries the Netcare 1 specialised helicopter air ambulance was called in to airlift the man to hospital where he will be treated,” Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

