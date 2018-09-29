Fatal collision on M1 in Chatsworth, Durban

One person was killed and three others were injured in a collision between two cars on the M1 Higginson Highway near the RK Khan off-ramp in Chatsworth, Durban on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene just after 7am to find that two cars had collided on the highway before both vehicles left the road and plunged down the embankment and smashed into trees, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson.

Three occupants were found to be severely trapped in the wreckage and the Durban Fire Department had to use the jaws-of-life to cut the injured free, while advanced life support paramedics stabilised them in the car.

“Once freed, the injured were carefully extricated before being carried up the bank to awaiting ambulances. The driver of one of the vehicles had sustained major injuries and unfortunately there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene. The three other occupants had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.”

At this stage the events leading up to the collision were unknown, but police were on the scene to investigate, Jamieson said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.