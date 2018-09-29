Biker killed in Durban crash

A motorcyclist, believed to be around 30 years of age, has been killed in an accident on Edwin Swales Drive near the on-ramp to the M4 Bluff in Durban in the early hours of Saturday morning, paramedics said.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene around 1.20am to find the biker critically injured, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

Advanced life support paramedics were called to assist and worked on the man for about an hour trying to resuscitate him. However, his injuries were too severe and he died on the scene. No other vehicle was involved in the crash. At this stage the events leading up to the crash were unknown, Jamieson said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.