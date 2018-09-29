Pilot and passenger left dangling on zip-line for several hours in North West

A man and woman were rescued from their light aircraft after it became entangled in a zip-line about 300 metres above ground at a resort outside Rustenburg in the North West on Friday, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics, along with provincial services, the South African Police Service, and mountain search and rescue were called to the scene on Friday afternoon after a light aircraft had become entangled in a zip-line at about 8.30am, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

Rescue services used various high-angle rescue techniques to reach the people in the aircraft.

“After some time, rescuers reached the aircraft and found the man and woman inside the aircraft. Rescue personnel equipped both patients with harnesses and began to lower them to the awaiting paramedics, 300 metres below. Once safely on the ground, paramedics found that both patients had fortunately escaped injury.

“Both were transported to a nearby private hospital for further assessment. They explained to paramedics that the only thing they could do was not to move as they were scared that the aircraft would fall. At this stage it is not clear why they could not call for help earlier. It is believed that a member of the public noticed the aircraft [on Friday afternoon] and called emergency services.”

The details surrounding the incident were not yet known, Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

