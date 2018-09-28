MEC Nkosi-Malobane outraged over Westbury gangsterism

The Gauteng member of the executive council (MEC) for Community Safety, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, has today expressed her concern about the safety of communities in Gauteng.

This comes after the incidents of alleged gangsterism which led to the killing of a woman in Westbury.

On Thursday afternoon, a woman was shot dead near Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.

The deceased woman’s child sustained injuries in the process. Two suspects linked to the incident have been arrested. The incident comes in the wake of the death of a boy who was killed two months ago in front of a school in the area.

“I am worried about the incidents of gangsterism that continue to rear its ugly head and the killing of innocent citizens. What is more disturbing is the fact that the latest incident happened in the backdrop of a campaign and engagement session with the residents of Sophiatown Policing Precinct, of which Westbury is part of, on safety issues affecting them.”

“Such incidents cannot go on unabated as they threaten the safety of our communities and leave our people with long-term devastating effects of trauma as they have to witness them,” said Nkosi-Malobane.

The MEC earlier this month visited the Sophiatown policing precinct on a safety outreach programme aimed at addressing amongst other things bullying incidents, gangsterism and the scourge of drugs.

She said they will not be deterred in their quest to eradicate this scourge and they will not allow themselves to be held to ransom by these senseless and barbaric criminals.

“We are going to deploy policing resources in the area to tackle this scourge head-on and also deal decisively with the local police’s inefficiency to address outstanding cases related to this matter,” said Nkosi-Malobane.

Nkosi-Malobane appealed to the community members to remain calm, resist the temptation to take the law into their own hands and allow law enforcement agencies to work on the case.

“I am confident that the police will present a watertight case against the two arrested suspects to ensure that they receive the harshest possible sentence. This will send a strong message that we are prepared to deal decisively with criminals in Gauteng Province,” said Nkosi-Malobane.

Earlier Westbury community members went on a rampage protesting and barricading all entry and exit points.

– African News Agency (ANA)

