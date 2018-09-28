 
South Africa 28.9.2018 04:15 pm

Ahmed Kathrada Foundation joins calls for Bathabile Dlamini’s sacking

Citizen reporter
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – MARCH 18: Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini during an interview regarding the Sassa crisis and Constitutional Court outcome on March 18, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa. During the interview Dlamini said she was shocked to hear that the Constitutional Court could hold her personally liable for legal costs related to the social grants crisis. (Photo by Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki)

The foundation’s executive director says the national director of public prosecutions is now looking into possibly charging Dlamini.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has added its voice to growing calls that President Cyril Ramaphosa should sack the former minister of social development Bathabile Dlamini, who currently serves as the minister of women in the Presidency.

The growing calls for Dlamini to be axed came after the Constitutional Court judgment against the minister in which she was ordered to pay 20% of Black Sash and Freedom Under Law’s legal costs, which run into millions.

Following the judgement on Thursday, opposition parties the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) called for Dlamini to be fired from her current portfolio.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has since given Ramaphosa a week to not only fire Dlamini, but also Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba.

In a statement today, the foundation’s executive director Neeshan Balton said in reference to the Ngoepe Inquiry – Sassa inquiry – findings, the Concourt’s judgement indicated that Dlamini “allowed a parallel process to occur knowing that she withheld information that would lead to her being personally liable for the social grants disaster”.

“That her conduct went against the values of the Constitution should lead us to question her fitness to continue serving as a public representative in our Cabinet.

“Even though she has been moved from the social development department, what assurances do we have that she will not once again act in a ‘reckless and grossly negligent’ manner as Minister of Women in the Presidency?” Balton questioned.

Balton further said earlier this year the foundation had called for Dlamini’s axing and urged Ramaphosa following his state of the nation address that skilled and honest individuals make up his Cabinet and ineffective people and those implicated in state captured are fired and bought to book.

Balton said the judgement had set a precedent for holding to account persons who abuse their positions of power.

“The ruling makes it very clear that public representatives who act in a manner that is negligent or in bad faith to the courts can be held personally accountable – something which is going to be an important element of rebuilding a state with integrity,” Balton said.

He commended Black Sash and Freedom Under Law taking up the fight, adding that it was now up to the national director of public prosecutions to take the matter forward.

