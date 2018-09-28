Several trains on fire in Cape Town

Commuters in Cape Town are expected to face serious delays today amid reports that train carriages had been set on fire at various points in the wider Cape Town area.

There have been reports of fires at Firgrove station and Cape Town station.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Theo Layne, said the fire at the Cape Town railway station occurred just after 2pm.

“City and Fire Rescue responded to the Cape Town railway station where we are dealing with a train that is on fire. The train is in the railway station area. No injuries have been reported as yet and the cause is yet to be determined,” Layne said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.