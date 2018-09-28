 
South Africa 28.9.2018 03:30 pm

Several trains on fire in Cape Town

ANA
The train burning at Cape Town station, 28 September 2019. Picture: Supplied

There have been reports of fires at Firgrove station and Cape Town station.

Commuters in Cape Town are expected to face serious delays today amid reports that train carriages had been set on fire at various points in the wider Cape Town area.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Theo Layne, said the fire at the Cape Town railway station occurred just after 2pm.

“City and Fire Rescue responded to the Cape Town railway station where we are dealing with a train that is on fire. The train is in the railway station area. No injuries have been reported as yet and the cause is yet to be determined,” Layne said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

