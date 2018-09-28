KZN Cogta MEC threatens legal action over ‘discrediting attempts’

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for corporate governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Nomusa Dube-Ncube has threatened to take legal action against individuals attempting to create the perception that she had used her position to make it possible for her husband to score government contracts, The Mercury reports.

According to the Durban-based newspaper, Dube-Ncube voluntarily disclosed that a security company owned by her husband, Sbu Ncube, scored contracts from Cogta and other government departments in the province worth R11 million. The contracts were reportedly awarded to Ncube over a five-year period.

The newspaper adds that Dube-Ncube said in a statement issued by her spokesperson, Lennox Mabaso, that the MEC threatened to take legal action against individuals attempting to discredit her.

The MEC reportedly said that she had it on good authority that “slanderous statements and reports” were being made by “individuals” in an attempt to create the perception that she had used her position to make it possible for her husband to be awarded government contracts.

The MEC’s spokesperson reportedly said that the identities of these “individuals” would not be revealed as steps were being taken to institute legal action.

The MEC said such allegations were made against her whenever the ANC was holding elections or when the general elections were coming up, the newspaper reports.

Dube-Ncube reportedly claimed that since she was appointed as KZN MEC for Cogta, the number of business dealings that her husband had with government had declined.

She was quoted: “The mission to discredit me is as interesting as the omission of my husband’s long-standing business involvement with government and municipalities, which dates back to the time when I had no knowledge that one day I will be the MEC responsible for Cogta and municipalities.”

