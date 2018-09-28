Alleged killers of Mooinooi same-sex couple to stand trial in 2019

Five people accused of the murder of a Mooinooi couple will go on trial in the High Court in Pretoria in March next year.

Koos Strydom, 52; his wife Marchia Strydom, 22; Alex Modau, 36; and two Mozambican brothers appeared briefly in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Thursday according to court records.

Their case was postponed for trial in the High Court in Pretoria from March 11 2019.

The two Mozambican brothers who are accused one and three on the charge sheet are facing a charge of rape and cannot be named until they have pleaded.

The state alleges that the brothers – together with the Strydoms and Modau – kidnapped, robbed, and killed Joey van Niekerk, 32, and Anisha van Niekerk, 30, of Mooinooi outside Brits on December 10 2017.

The same-sex married couple went missing on December 10. They went to a funeral in Pretoria but never arrived. Their car was found burnt on December 16 in the Magaliesburg area.

The five are all facing two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, three of theft, and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The two brothers, Modau, and Koos Strydom are in custody while Marchia Strydom is out on a R20,000 bail.