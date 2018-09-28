EFF accuses Gordhan of ‘purging’ Africans in SOEs and appointing his ‘puppets’

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have accused Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan of advancing a “narcissistic” agenda of purging “African senior executives in state-owned companies and government” and appointing “his puppets and friends”.

The red berets made the accusation following reports that Transnet Group chief executive Siyabonga Gama has been given ten days to save himself from being dismissed from the organisation.

The Transnet board on Thursday afternoon served Gama with a letter informing him of its intention to terminate his employment. Within ten days, he is expected to provide reasons as to why he should not lose his job.

Business Day reported that Transnet is also demanding that Gama personally pay back R151 million of alleged payments made to a Gupta-linked firm Regiments.

“The phenomenon and practice of declaring people guilty and liable for huge amounts of money prior to due process is unlawful and decidedly unconstitutional,” the EFF said.

After noting Transnet’s intent to terminate Gama’s employment, the EFF said, as it had pointed out in a letter addressed to President Cyril Ramaphosa and state-owned enterprises’ (SOEs) board members appointed by Gordhan, the “purging of African executives” at SOEs borders “on unlawfulness and disregard of acceptable governance principles”.

The EFF said that since the Transnet board was appointed it has levelled a number of allegations against Gama and the company’s executives without subjecting them to due processes “which will procedurally and fairly determine whether they are guilty of maladministration and corruption”.

“Like we did before, the EFF calls on the president and Transnet board to stop the purging crusade and focus on improving the performance of state-owned companies,” the red berets said.

The party noted that Transnet does not depend on government bailouts, making it one of the best performing SOEs.

“If there is any wrongdoing on the part of senior executives in Transnet, the board has an option of preferring charges on them and subject them to a fair process,” the EFF said.

The party added that the act of declaring senior executives guilty without subjecting them to a fair process will jeopardise their opportunities of securing employment elsewhere thus leaving “a dark cloud over their heads with unproven allegations of corruption and maladministration”.

“The EFF once again calls on the president to immediately stop the narcissistic purging crusade by Pravin Gordhan, who is hellbent on installing puppets in the leadership of state-owned companies.

“The EFF also advise the Transnet executives to urgently interdict the dismissals without process and should request courts personally hold board members liable for disregarding basic governance principles.”

EFF STATEMENT ON TRANSNET DEVELOPMENTS pic.twitter.com/UiNeauHM34 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 28, 2018

