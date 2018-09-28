MPs call for a shake-up at SAPS after R968m irregular expenditure

The South African Police Service (Saps) management team needs a shake-up following a second consecutive qualified audit, members of parliament said on Friday.

In a statement, parliament’s portfolio committee on police expressed concern about the competence of senior officials when it came to financial, procurement, and contract management.

“It is quite clear that new blood is needed to turn the ship around,” said committee chairman Francois Beukman.

“The suspension of the current chief financial officer and the debacle with regard to the State Information Technology Agency and Forensic Data Analyst contracts indeed do not bode well for the general effectiveness and performance of the police department, going forward.”

Beukman said “drastic measures” were needed to prevent a recurrence of the qualified audit, adding that the R968 million in irregular expenditure identified should signal a warning to police minister Bheki Cele to put in place strict corporate and contract governance at the Saps.

Police management is expected to appear before the committee on October 9 to report back on the audit findings.

