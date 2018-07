The matter was postponed to July 8 for Ndlovu to raise funds to pay his legal team.

Ndlovu, known as Brickz in the music industry, was arrested in November for allegedly raping the girl.

The rape reportedly occurred in March last year.

After an unsuccessful bail application in the magistrate’s court, Ndlovu’s legal team went to the high court where they secured him R50,000 bail in December.

During bail proceedings, Ndlovu’s lawyer indicated he intended pleading not guilty.

– Sapa