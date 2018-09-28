 
South Africa 28.9.2018 12:09 pm

Wet weekend on the cards for Pretoria

Felicia Nkhwashu

Get your umbrellas ready for a 30% chance of afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Pretoria East Rekord warns of a wet weekend for Pretoria this weekend, according to the SA weather service.

“We are expecting a 30% chance of afternoon showers and thundershowers on Friday and Saturday,” said forecaster Mbavhi Maliage.

“…But we are not expecting any rain on Sunday. It will be partly cloudy in the morning and become fine in the afternoon.”

ALSO READ: Cape Town dam levels improve after heavy rain

Friday was expected to peak at 32°C.

Saturday temperatures were expected to see a minimum of 19°C with a maximum of 30°C.

A maximum of 26°C has been predicted for Sunday with a minimum of 17°C.

