Man dead, another injured in crash along Durban’s North Coast Road

One person has been killed and another moderately injured in a single vehicle crash along the North Coast Road where it joins Umgeni Road in Durban.

The crash happened on Thursday evening around 11pm.

Rescue Care Operations Director Garrith Jamieson said when paramedics arrived on the scene they found that a vehicle had overturned from the bridge and landed on Umgeni Road coming to rest on its roof.

“One person, a male believed to be in his 30s, had sustained major injuries and unfortunately there was nothing more that could be done and the man was declared deceased on the scene,” said Jamieson.

“A second occupant had sustained moderate injuries and was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required. Both men are believed to be in their 30s.”

Police were on the scene and are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

