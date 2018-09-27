Sanco calls for late ANCWL leader Morwesi Diswai to be honoured

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in the North West has called for the recognition of the late former African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) regional chairperson, Morwesi Segale-Diswai.

Speaking at her memorial service in Mogwase outside Rustenburg, provincial secretary Packet Seaketso said people like her deserved to be recognised.

Seaketso said institutions in Mogwase should be renamed to recognise Segale-Diswai to honour her hard work, compassion and integrity that led the ANC to be where it is in the province.

“To all alliance partners in the North West province let us make other people regret it. Let us dedicate 2019 elections to Morwesi Diswai. Let us do this the correct way in the African National Congress. Let us make sure that when we go to the elections the North West province still remains in the leadership of the African National Congress,” he said.

The former ANCWL chairperson in Bojanala Region died on September 21, at Ferncrest Hospital in Tlhabane, Rustenburg, due to heart complications. She was 67.

She was hailed for recruiting professionals such as teachers and nurses into the ANCWL.

She would be laid to rest on Saturday in Mogwase.

