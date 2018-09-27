 
South Africa 27.9.2018 05:59 pm

Arch Desmond Tutu admitted to hospital

Desmond Tutu during the unveiling of the Nelson Mandela statue on the balcony of Cape Town City Hall in July 2018. Picture: ANA

Tutu, 86, has been battling prostate cancer for almost two decades. 

Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, has been admitted to a hospital in Cape Town for a series of tests, his office said today.

“The Archbishop was in good spirits after settling into his ward. He hopes to be back home in a few days,” a statement from his office said.

No further details have been provided.

African News Agency (ANA)

