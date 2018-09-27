Woolworths launches shopping on mobile app

Retailer Woolworths has launched shopping through its mobile lifestyle app, a move it says makes it the most comprehensive retail app in the country.

“Mobile is a crucial part of our digital strategy. More than 60 percent of the traffic to Woolworths.co.za comes from customers browsing on their mobile phones and over the last year alone we have seen 64 percent growth in mobile transactions,” Woolworths head of Online Liz Hillock said.

“Our mobile phones enable us to interact with each other and with retailers directly. This means our customers want to be connected on-the-go and our Woolies App is designed to create a shopping community that is connected, with easy access to products and information.”

Woolworths said its online sales had grown 34 percent in the year to June, almost double the expansion seen in the entire South African market.

Fashion sales at the retailer were up 77 percent, four times more than the national market. Some 60 percent of Woolworths online traffic was from a mobile device.

Woolworths said following the launch of its updated app on the Android and iOS systems in 2016, it had seen a 50 percent increase in app registrations year on year, and expected to grow this exponentially with the introduction of in-app shopping.

“The initial launch of in-app shopping has already exceeded our expectations from a sales perspective,” Hillock said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

