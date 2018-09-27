WATCH: Shocking video of alleged Dros rapist moments before his arrest

A video has emerged of the very disturbing scene that met a crowd of people in the restroom of a restaurant on Saturday after a 21-year-old man was accused of raping a six-year-old girl.

According to a witness who wished to remain anonymous, the man had been “stalking his prey” while she was playing in the children’s area of Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria.

The witness claimed the man was sitting alone in the smoking section, where he asked for a glass of water, saying he was waiting for a friend.

Shortly afterwards, the man moved nearer to the restaurant’s play area and started watching the girl, who was on her own.

Moments later, the child went to the bathroom and the man followed, the witness said.

“He allegedly snatched her from the female rest room, blocked her mouth and took her to the men’s rest room where he raped her.”

The child’s mother, apparently a regular at the Dros, noticed that her child had gone.

“We asked the child-minder where the child was and she said she had gone to the toilet. Her mother went to the restroom but did not find her child. She heard a noise in the men’s restroom and was suspicious.

“She tried to open the door but it was blocked,” said the witness.

The mother caused a commotion and the alleged rapist eventually opened the door.

“He was completely naked and so was the child,” the witness said. “The child was bleeding from the groin. When some of the male customers saw this, they started assaulting the man.

“One of the managers locked the restroom door to protect the guy from mob justice. The child was rescued and police were called. There was a trail of blood in the restroom.”

The country has since been in a collective state of disgust after hearing further horrific details about the young man who allegedly stalked the little girl.

The man has subsequently been identified by social media users, but the media is restricted by law from naming him until he pleads on October 2. As a result, the video below has been edited to obscure the alleged perpetrator’s face.

In the video, the man can be heard protesting his innocence, saying that he was just “taking a sh*t” and that he has tab running at the bar. He claims to be wrongfully accused, while onlookers demand to know why he’s naked.

Earlier today, eNCA reported that a witness recalls seeing the suspect assault the girl’s mother with a belt after she apprehended him in the bathroom after the incident.

The suspect appeared in the Pretoria Regional Court on Tuesday on charges of rape, possession of drugs, intimidation and assault with the intention to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) and is currently in police custody until his next court appearance in October.

An unidentified social media user tracked down court documents and found the man’s name, which was then leaked on social media. We were unable to locate the original post but the information has since been duplicated and reposted at an exponential rate.

In cases of rape, the identity of the suspect cannot be revealed until they have pleaded in open court. “This usually only happens at the commencement of a criminal trial,” reports eNCA.

Watch the video below. We reiterate the material is very shocking and likely to be upsetting to some viewers.

