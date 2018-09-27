Tshwane Speaker rules Msimanga motion will be by open ballot

Speaker of the Tshwane Council Rachel Mathebe today ruled that a motion of no confidence against Mayor Solly Msimanga, brought by the opposition African National Congress, will be conducted through an open show of hands in council.

Mathebe ruled after hours of arguments from the ANC caucus, who insisted that the motion should be conducted via a secret ballot because “there is a toxic environment and councillors have been intimidated”.

However, Mathebe ruled that the vote, to determine Msimanga’s future, will be an open contest.

“I hereby rule that we will vote by open ballot, by show of hands,” said Mathebe.

In response, the ANC caucus said it would go to court to have Mathebe’s decision set aside.

The ANC in Tshwane today revived its bid to remove the Democratic Alliance’s Msimanga as mayor.

The ANC, which is the ruling party nationally but lost control of Tshwane in the 2016 local government elections, said it had lobbied councillors from other parties and wanted the motion to proceed via secret ballot.

“We have now put a second motion, for the first council that will happen today,” ANC Tshwane regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa told journalists ahead of council sitting.

“We have covered our ground. We are now using the affidavit that was written by the city manager to the mayor. This affidavit is shocking. The city manager explains in detail, how the mayor knew, as early as May 2017, about the scandal of GladAfrica. We now have a sworn affidavit from the city manager.”

GladAfrica has been at the centre of allegations of the improper awarding of tenders in Tshwane amounting to hundreds of millions of rands.

Maepa said the ANC had also lobbied DA council members.

“We know there are members of the DA who strongly feel, after evidence was produced, that Solly is indeed very corrupt. Members of the DA strongly feel that Solly is a liar, and he is bringing the DA into disrepute,” said Maepa.

The ANC chairperson said the party was reviving a motion of no confidence filed in August but not presented due to a collapsed council sitting as a result of a walk-out and lack of a quorum.

On August 30, ANC councillors walked out of the Tshwane council chambers, vowing to join the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) – which is in a shaky governing alliance with the DA – in a court bid to force speaker Mathebe to allow a motion against the embattled Msimanga.

Mathebe had ruled that the motion by the EFF did not comply with council rules.

– African News Agency (ANA)

