South Africa 27.9.2018 02:30 pm

Two Joburg women injured in explosion of fast food container

ANA
File photo: gas cylinder.

Paramedics say the pair had been severely burnt and had to be given life support interventions.

Two women, believed to be in their 20s, were critically injured on Thursday morning after an alleged gas explosion in a mobile fast food container.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the incident happened on Earp Street in Booysens, south of Johannesburg.

“ER24 paramedics, along with another service, arrived on the scene at 9.47 to find the two women lying outside the container. It is understood that the two women had been pulled from the containers by members of the public.”

Meiring said the women had been severely burnt and had to be given life support interventions.

They were taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital while local authorities remained on scene for further investigations.

