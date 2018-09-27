ANC retains Mpumalanga ward

The African National Congress (ANC) has retained a seat it won during the 2016 municipal elections.

Announcing the results, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) on Thursday said the ANC won the by-elections which took place “yesterday in Dr J S Moroka Municipality, Mpumalanga”.

The IEC said the new councillor for the ANC is Anthon Tshepo Moimana for Ward 26, MP316.

“The party received a slightly reduced margin of 73.57% of the votes cast compared to 78.46% in the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 47.04%,” said the electoral body in a terse statement.

