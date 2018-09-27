Commission hears application to admit so-called Gupta emails as evidence

The state capture commission of inquiry’s legal team wants the Gupta emails that were leaked to media and subsequently blew the lid on state capture, to be admitted as evidence.

The evidence is in the form of data in hard drives, said the commission’s head of legal Paul Pretorius.

Pretorius said: ”The application is made on behalf of Terence Nombembe, who is the commission’s lead investigator. On 28 of May 2017, The Sunday Times [newspaper] published what became known as the Guptaleaks, or GuptaEmails. In due course, journalists employed by amaBhungane [M & G newspaper], among others, published excerpts and analysis of this data over a period of time. All this data was originally contained in a computer hard drive, the commission now has the hard drive in safe keeping… that is what will be referred to as the original hard drive.”

The hard drive belonged to Gupta-owned Sahara Computers, he said.

An expert in Europe made ”a forensic image” of the hard drive. There are two further hard drives which are replicas of the original hard drive, Pretorius said. He added that the original hard drive has been damaged.

”The risk is that if a non-expert handles this hard drive, there will be a risk of permanent irretrievable damage. The original hard drive can only be dealt with by experts. The three hard drives contain information relevant to this commission.”

Pretorius said it was up to Sahara Computers whether they wanted to challenge the use of the hard drives as evidence, but that the commission was bound to probe all evidence and was not restricted in its duties.

”Sahara Computers might face a dilemma, as the emails are already in the public through the media. If it contests the use of evidence on grounds of right to confidentiality, it must logically admit the authenticity of the evidence [on the hard drives]. It will be seen as to what approach Sahara Computers chooses to take in due course.”

Pretorius told the inquiry that the hard drive landed in the hands of two whistleblowers who wanted to remain anonymous, and would testify, preferably in July next year. With pseudonyms “Stan” and “John”, the two came across the data and contacted lawyer Brian Currin to handle the information as they did not have the expertise and know-how on how to handle such explosive information contained in the emails on the Gupta family and their associates.

Currin’s first 18 years of his law career was in human rights activism. Now based in Berlin, Germany, he has since 1995 has been working in conflict resolution and mediation internationally. He also worked as counsel to victims at South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) in the late 1990’s.

Pretorius said Stan and John feared for their safety and have left the country.

Currin was due to testify on Thursday.

