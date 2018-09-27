MPs to complete work on land expropriation by November

The parliamentary committee inquiring into whether the constitution needs amending to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation said on Thursday it hoped to complete its work by November this year.

Committee chairman Lewis Nzimande confirmed MPs would miss the deadline to submit a report with recommendations, set for this Friday, but said an extension had been sought from the speaker’s office.

“We have therefore already made a request to the presiding officers for an extension of the deadline, stating our reasons. We expect the request to be successful,” said Nzimande.

He said the volume of public inputs MPs received necessitated a postponement so the committee could carefully consider all the submissions.

MPs held extensive public hearings in all nine provinces and also sat for a week in parliament where further public submissions were heard.

The committee has to recommend to the national assembly whether Section 25 of the constitution, more commonly known as the property clause, needs changing to fast-track land reform across South Africa.