Decomposing body of woman found along river in KZN

A partially decomposed body was discovered yesterday morning by a man walking his dog alongside the Magot River, reports Vryheid Herald.

The grisly discovery was reported to Vryheid SAPS who arrived at the scene followed by the forensic team who were tasked with recovering the remains.

Almost completely hidden from sight, in a somewhat obscured crevice along the banks of the Magot, the team uncovered the gruesome and chilling find, wrapped in what appeared to be a blue jacket.

Working together, they managed to lift the body from the crevice and confirm that it was that of a female, believed to be between 30 and 40 years old.

Due to the advanced level of decomposition, further forensic investigations will likely be carried out to identify the deceased.

