No agreement yet in SA mining wage negotiations

Wage negotiations between gold producers Harmony, Sibanye-Stillwater, and Village Main Reef and unions the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Solidarity, and Uasa have yet to yield results.

The negotiations continued on Wednesday under the facilitation of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

The minerals council of South Africa, which represents the gold producers, said that while progress was made following extensive engagement between the parties, some unions requested and were granted certificates of non-resolution by the CCMA. These certificates were granted to both Amcu and the NUM at Sibanye-Stillwater and to Amcu at Harmony.

The unions have already penned a 7.5% wage increase with AngloGold Ashanti, giving them R1,000 wage increase per month for the next three years.

The minerals council said the parties had agreed to continue to engage with a goal of to reaching an agreement. Further discussions between Sibanye-Stillwater and unions will continue. Harmony will meet with the NUM, UASA, and Solidarity during the course of next week.

Village Main Reef and representative unions have agreed to continue their engagement next Thursday.

Chief negotiator Motsamai Motlhamme said it was disappointing that all the parties had not been able to find each other yet.

“However, we remain hopeful that the parties will continue to work towards reaching an agreement in the best interests of the companies and employees,” Motlhamme said.

