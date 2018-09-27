Magashule tells Mbeki to toe the line

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has warned former president Thabo Mbeki to toe the line on the party’s decision on land.

In Parys, Free State, on Wednesday where the ANC was handing over a redecorated home to Mananki Seipei (mother to activist Stompie Seipei), Magashule asked Mbeki to respect the ANC’s stance on land.

Magashule took the opportunity to criticize the Mbeki Foundation’s leaked 30-page document suggesting the ANC’s policy on land was inconsistent with its original non-racial principles.

The leaked memo suggests the ANC is forgetting its non-racial principles when considering land expropriation without compensation.

This has posed a question to the former president’s loyalty to the ANC and his support of the decision to the expropriate land without compensation.

The document suggests the ANC has always been an organisation on a mission to help eradicate the legacy of colonialism and apartheid and simultaneously help create a non-racial and non-sexist society.

The decision to expropriate without compensation was a first for the party in its 106-year existence.

“Naturally, the task to resolve the land question through redistribution has been on the agenda of the ANC since its foundation,” the document reads.

It states that the ANCs position meant expropriating land without compensation from one national group for the benefit of another national group.

The document also supports Lekota’s view in disagreeing with the ANC’s position.

The author further proposed that the ANC explain themselves to the masses of South Africa as to when the ANC decided to change its fundamental position and how the change relates to the principle and practice that South Africa belongs to all who live in it, black and white.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.