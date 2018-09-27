Two fatally shot at Durban South taxi rank

A double murder rocked Montclair, south of Durban, on Thursday morning, when a taxi owner aged 38 and his 35-year-old friend were gunned down at a rank in South Coast Road, Mobeni, reports Southlands Sun.

At about 6.15am, the two friends were seated in a VW Polo when they were ambushed by a group of armed men at the Wema taxi rank.

A source close to the police reported that the taxi owner was shot while seated in the car. The passenger had tried to run away but was gunned down just metres from the vehicle.

“The two men were fatally wounded when the armed men opened fire. Both were shot in the head before the gunmen fled the scene,” said provincial media SAPS spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

The victims were certified dead at the scene. A murder docket is being investigated by Montclair SAPS. Police have not speculated on the motive for the crime.

