WC rejects Aarto Bill that has demerit points for bad drivers

The Western Cape has rejected the “final mandate” of Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Amendment Bill, which aims to impose demerit points that could lead to suspension and possible cancellation of an offending driver’s license.

Nceba Hinana, the Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Transport and Public Works at the Western Cape Provincial Parliament said in a statement issued late on Wednesday, the province had rejected the Aarto Bill.

“Today, the Standing Committee on Transport and Public Works, in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament, rejected the final mandate of Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Amendment Bill,” said Hinana, who is Democratic Alliance member of the provincial Parliament.

“Whilst I support the concept of Aarto in principle, the current model remains unimplementable.”

The Aarto Act of 1998 was implemented to ensure greater compliance with traffic laws and regulations.

“It has so far been piloted, with many unresolved issues, in the Tshwane and Johannesburg Metropolitan municipalities,” said Hinana, adding that the Amendment Bill, however, proposes a number of changes to the Act.

Aarto proposes that if an individual violates a traffic law, they are given demerit points. Drivers can have a maximum of 12 points, afterwards, their licenses will be suspended for three months. A license will be cancelled if it is suspended three times.

“Now that both the Provincial Standing Committee’s negotiating and final reports have been submitted to the NCOP [National Council of Provinces], I call on the Upper House of the Parliament of South Africa to reject this Bill,” said the chairperson.

“More than 10,000 public comments received, along with five public hearings held during February 2018 in Bellville, Khayelitsha, Mossel Bay, Hermanus, and Clanwilliam. The majority of submissions rejected this Bill, therefore, it cannot be supported.”

