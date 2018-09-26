Man on the run for alleged murder of girlfriend, mother arrested

A 31-year-old man on the run for the alleged murder of his girlfriend and her mother was arrested in Setlagole outside Mahikeng today, North West police said.

Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said members of Mahikeng Flying Squad and business watch managed to arrest the man at about 3pm.

The man, believed to be a security officer, allegedly gunned down his girlfriend, 29, and her mother, 52. He also allegedly shot and wounded his two-year-old baby girl as well as her 25-year-old uncle in Lonely Park outside Mahikeng, before running away.

He was traced to a relative’s home in Setlagole about 70km outside the capital and was arrested.

He is due to appear in the Molopo Magistrate’s Court in Mmabatho on Friday, facing two counts of murder and two of attempted murder.

The toddler sustained serious injuries and was admitted at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.